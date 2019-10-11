Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival, Roanoke, Oct. 11-13, 2019

The 32nd Annual Craftsmen’s Classics Fall Art & Craft Festival features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “100 Best” awards.

October 11, 2019 – Fri. (10am – 8pm)

October 12, 2019 – Sat. (10am – 6pm)

October 13, 2019 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)

Admission is FREE with a food donation to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Thank you for supporting talented artists & craftsmen and your local community!

For more information, contact our office by email or telephone (336-282-5550).