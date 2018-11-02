Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival, Richmond, Nov. 2-4, 2018

The 39th Annual Craftsmen’s Classics Christmas Art & Craft Festival is consistently voted the "Best Arts & Crafts Show" in Virginia. This show features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across the nation. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. Meet the actual artists and craftsmen as you visit them in their booths and discover what goes into the making of these one-of-a-kind treasures that are sure to please people on your gift-giving list. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary. Find thousands of choices from functional to whimsical, decorative to fun and conservative to funky. Don't forget to visit Christmas Tree Village to view all the different trees decorated by some of the craftsmen with their unique crafts. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “200 Best” awards.

November 2, 2018 – Fri. (10am – 9pm)

November 3, 2018 – Sat. (10am – 6pm)

November 4, 2018 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)

$8/Adult, $1/Child (6-12), Under 6 Free. FREE Parking! Enjoy All 3 Days With Your Free Return Pass.

Prices and Hours subject to change.

Group Tickets are available in quantities of 15 or more. Call 336-282-5550 for more information.