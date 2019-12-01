Crafts & Cheer at Cana Vineyards

Bring the whole family for a holiday bash at Cana Vineyards! Join us for Crafts & Cheer on Sunday, December 1 - a full day of holiday festivities!

We'll have craft activities, local artisans, a special wine release, hot chocolate bar, delicious mulled wine, and a visit from Santa Claus!

~*~*~

12-2pm: Create a chic, custom piece of indoor or outdoor holiday home decor with The Aviary Girls. No craft experience necessary. Pre-register for your preferred craft here.

1-3pm: Photos with Santa!

3-5pm: A master of creating custom cookies for all occasions, The Cookie Momster will lead you through two fabulous cookie designs, perfect for the holiday season. A great activity for all ages. All supplies provided, including yummy cookies! Pre-register here.

Featured Vendors:

Classics By Cindy, jewelry

Femme Creative, custom wooden wine crate and barrel items

Paloma Blanca Ceramics, small batch functional pottery

Rachel Haan, wine bags, ornaments, home decor

Southern Concept LLC, wreaths, arrangements, home decor

Noel Art, holiday-themed canvas art and painted ornaments by Anna Petty

Celebrate with us from 11 am to 6 pm, with the last tasting at 5:15 pm. Groups 8+ please call or email for reservations.

@canavineyards #harvestgoodcheer