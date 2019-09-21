Crafts at Carlyle

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

To coincide with the King Street Art Festival, children will be able to create their own piece of art at Carlyle House to take home. Children will get the chance to paint their own version of a floorcloth, a popular 18th Century floor covering. Free to the public. Event will take place from 12-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
703-549-2997
