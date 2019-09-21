To coincide with the King Street Art Festival, children will be able to create their own piece of art at Carlyle House to take home. Children will get the chance to paint their own version of a floorcloth, a popular 18th Century floor covering. Free to the public. Event will take place from 12-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.
Crafts at Carlyle
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Jul 17, 2019
