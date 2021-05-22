Craft & Vendor Fair

Yorktown Masonic Lodge 221 Ballard St , Virginia 23690

Yorktown Lodge returns safely with their Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair. Come visit our vendors and grab some snacks, lunch and other goodies! Vendors will be mostly outside with a few scattered inside as well.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts
7578261862
