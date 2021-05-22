Yorktown Lodge returns safely with their Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair. Come visit our vendors and grab some snacks, lunch and other goodies! Vendors will be mostly outside with a few scattered inside as well.
Craft & Vendor Fair
to
Yorktown Masonic Lodge 221 Ballard St , Virginia 23690
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts
May 13, 2021Jul 4, 2021
