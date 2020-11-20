Craft + Design Online, Presented by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

This fall, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting Craft + Design Online, a virtual craft show, November 20-29 at visarts.org! Kick off the holiday shopping season and browse the work of over 120 artists who work in ceramics, jewelry, wearable art, wood + furniture, metal, mixed media, glass and decorative fiber. Tune in to special, online programming throughout the week for virtual studio tours, artist demonstrations and more. Learn more and buy tickets at visarts.org.