This fall, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting Craft + Design Online, a virtual craft show, November 20-29 at visarts.org! Kick off the holiday shopping season and browse the work of over 120 artists who work in ceramics, jewelry, wearable art, wood + furniture, metal, mixed media, glass and decorative fiber. Tune in to special, online programming throughout the week for virtual studio tours, artist demonstrations and more. Learn more and buy tickets at visarts.org.
Craft + Design Online, Presented by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond
to
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main Street , Virginia 23220
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main Street , Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
