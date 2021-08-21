Craft Beer & Crafting Flies

Join us at Old Ox Brewery and learn to tie fishing flies with Regal Vise pro-staff tier and owner of Fiber Flies Dubbing, Jim Bensinger. Whether you are an experienced fly angler, or have never tied a fly before, we will show how to tie nymphs, dry flies, and winged wet flies. Students will practice tying fundamentals such as thread control, attaching materials, wrapping materials, dubbing, hackling, and finishing the fly.

Workshop is limited to 15 people per class.

Ages 21+

1:30PM – 4:30PM

Members $20 / Non-members $40

All supplies and materials are included.

Tickets include one beer or beverage from a select menu.

Call 540-687-6542 x25 or email VPeacock@NationalSporting.org to sign up

