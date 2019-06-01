The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is partnering with 30 restaurants in Richmond, VA to present the city’s first “Crab Cake Week” during the first week of June (June 1st - June 9th). The purpose of Crab Cake Week is to draw attention to the relationship between clean water and the seafood that Virginians enjoy from the Bay. During the week, participating restaurants will be serving crab cakes made from local, sustainably-sourced Chesapeake Bay blue crabs and donating 10% of their crab cake sales back to the Alliance.
Crab Cake Week is a new, creative way to engage citizens on their relationship to the Bay. At each participating restaurant, customers will not only enjoy some of the best crab cakes the city has to offer, but they will also gain awareness about the importance of an healthy Chesapeake. Participating restaurants will have coasters, table tents and menu inserts with information about simple actions citizens can take to help preserve and protect the lands, rivers and streams of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the blue crabs that depend on clean water to thrive. The Alliance is partnering with the Virginia Seafood Council to assist restaurant owners in sourcing local crab meat from Virginia-based suppliers and supporting the local seafood economy.
Visit www.crabcakeweek.com for more information!
