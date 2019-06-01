The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is partnering with 30 restaurants in Richmond, VA to present the city’s first “Crab Cake Week” during the first week of June (June 1st - June 9th). The purpose of Crab Cake Week is to draw attention to the relationship between clean water and the seafood that Virginians enjoy from the Bay. During the week, participating restaurants will be serving crab cakes made from local, sustainably-sourced Chesapeake Bay blue crabs and donating 10% of their crab cake sales back to the Alliance.

Crab Cake Week is a new, creative way to engage citizens on their relationship to the Bay. At each participating restaurant, customers will not only enjoy some of the best crab cakes the city has to offer, but they will also gain awareness about the importance of an healthy Chesapeake. Participating restaurants will have coasters, table tents and menu inserts with information about simple actions citizens can take to help preserve and protect the lands, rivers and streams of the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the blue crabs that depend on clean water to thrive. The Alliance is partnering with the Virginia Seafood Council to assist restaurant owners in sourcing local crab meat from Virginia-based suppliers and supporting the local seafood economy.

Visit www.crabcakeweek.com for more information!

Participating restaurants:

Acacia Midtown: 2601 West Cary St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Bar Solita: 123 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Bookbinders: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223

Brunch: 2600 W. Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

The Camel: 1621 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Charm City Crab Cakes RVA: Food Truck – visit to find location

Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen: 4017 MacArthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227

Dutch & Company: 400 N 27th St, Richmond, VA 23223

Julep’s: 420 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219

Laura Lee’s: 3410 Semmes Ave, Richmond, VA 23225

Lemaire: 101 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Virginia

Little Saint: 2901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23221

Lunch/Supper: 1213 – 1215 Summit Ave Richmond, VA 23230

Max’s on Broad: 305 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220

Minibar: 14 N 18th St, Richmond, VA 23223

Nile: 306 North 29th Street, Richmond, VA, 23223

Patrick Henry Pub: 2300 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223

Perch: 2918 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA, 23230

Postbellum: 1323 West Main Street Richmond, VA 23220

Rappahannock: 320 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219

Roosevelt: 623 North 25th Street Richmond, Virginia 23223

Sam Miller’s: 1210 East Cary Street. Richmond, VA 23219

Savory Grain: 2043 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Shagbark: 4901 Libbie Mill E Blvd. #175 Richmond, VA 23230

Tarrant’s: 1 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Tarrant’s West: 11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23233

Tazza Kitchen – Scott’s Addition: 1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230

Tazza Kitchen – Midlothian: 1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230

Tazza Kitchen – Short Pump: 3332 Pump Road, Henrico, VA 23233

Upper Shirley Vineyards: 600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City, VA 23030