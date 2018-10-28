Courthouse Creek Cider-Harvest Fest 2018

Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102

Fall is one of our favorite seasons at Courthouse Creek Cider. Join us Sunday, October 28 as we celebrate a great harvest with Django Tango and local farmers at our Maidens location from 1:00-5:00. Starting at 1:00 pm we'll kick of the season with a huge celebration that's pet and family friendly! Face painting for kids of all ages, our take on "bobbing" for apples, yummy mulled cider and even a costume contest for your furry friends! We will have a small Farmer's Market featuring our local growers all afternoon. Django Tango will be playing music in the orchard from 3pm-5pm. We'll also have some yummy bites available for purchase to feed those hungry bellies! So, mark your calendars-it's going to be a great day!!!

Info
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
