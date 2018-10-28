Fall is one of our favorite seasons at Courthouse Creek Cider. Join us Sunday, October 28 as we celebrate a great harvest with Django Tango and local farmers at our Maidens location from 1:00-5:00. Starting at 1:00 pm we'll kick of the season with a huge celebration that's pet and family friendly! Face painting for kids of all ages, our take on "bobbing" for apples, yummy mulled cider and even a costume contest for your furry friends! We will have a small Farmer's Market featuring our local growers all afternoon. Django Tango will be playing music in the orchard from 3pm-5pm. We'll also have some yummy bites available for purchase to feed those hungry bellies! So, mark your calendars-it's going to be a great day!!!
Courthouse Creek Cider-Harvest Fest 2018
Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
Oct 10, 2018
