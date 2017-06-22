Country Fair 2017

Open to the Public - Free Admission - Fun for the whole family! In support of Dream Catchers at the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center, enjoy a fun fair atmosphere including games (tickets $1/each), stick horse races, craft booths, face painting, balloon animals, firetruck, live music, meeting "Norman" the therapy horse and more. Food and beverages for purchase. Proceeds to benefit participants in-need who receiving life-changing services at Dream Catchers.