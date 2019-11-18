Countdown to Change Wrap Up Event at Youfit Health Clubs

It's a Countdown to Change Party, bring friends and family! On November 18th, we encourage all challenge members to join us for a wrap up event, celebrating everyone’s hard work this past challenge! Visit your local Youfit and help us congratulate participants, award winners, and take photos! Bring friends and family for a FREE workout and see why Youfit is the perfect place to start a new healthy lifestyle while enjoying our immaculate workout area, sample classes and more!