It's a Countdown to Change Party, bring friends and family! On September 6, we encourage anyone to come and experience their local Youfit and see why it is the perfect place to start a new healthy lifestyle while enjoying our immaculate workout area, sample classes, prize giveaways and raffles all for FREE. While there ask about the bi-annual Countdown To Change challenge and how you can lose weight and win cash!
Countdown to Change with FREE Workouts at Youfit Health Clubs.
Richmond VA 1 Richmond , Virginia 23221
Richmond VA 1 Richmond , Virginia 23221 View Map
Fitness
Aug 27, 2019
Aug 29, 2019
