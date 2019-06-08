Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South

to Google Calendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presents recent acquisitions from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South, on view in the Evans Court Exhibition Galleries. The exhibition features sculpture, quilting, painting, and works on paper, rooted in African aesthetic legacies, familial tradition, and communal ethos. Previously marginalized as “folk or self-taught” art, these artists now take their rightful place as important contributors to the canon of American Modernism. This exhibition is open from June 8 - November 17, 2019.

Info

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South - 2019-06-08 10:00:00
Dive In

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular