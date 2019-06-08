The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presents recent acquisitions from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation in Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South, on view in the Evans Court Exhibition Galleries. The exhibition features sculpture, quilting, painting, and works on paper, rooted in African aesthetic legacies, familial tradition, and communal ethos. Previously marginalized as “folk or self-taught” art, these artists now take their rightful place as important contributors to the canon of American Modernism. This exhibition is open from June 8 - November 17, 2019.