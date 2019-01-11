Corydon Cowansage: Curvy

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

In her first solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Cowansage combines graphic abstraction with trompe l’oeil figurative realism, creating paintings that play with our perceptions of perspective, scale, and space. Comprised of primarily large-scale paintings produced over the past two years, Curvy has emerged during a period where the artist continues her exploration of the psychology of space and connections between architecture, nature, the body, art history, and abstraction.

Curvy is on view at Reynolds Gallery from January 11 through February 15, 2019.

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
