Cornhole Tournament Hosted by Autumn Care of Chesapeake

Autumn Care of Chesapeake is hosting our first-ever cornhole tournament on September 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bags starting to fly at noon sharp. The tournament will be taking place at Lunasea.

If you are interested in entering the tournament, cost will be $40 per player or $50 at the door. If you aren't looking to play in the tournament, but still want to attend, tickets will cost $30 per person or $40 at the door. We highly encourage you to visit our facility to register before the day of the tournament to save yourself $10.

Tickets available for purchase here: https://bit.ly/2JQx2Qd

The day will begin with registration and warm-ups at 11 a.m. Don't forget to bring your own partner and if you are a veteran cornhole champ, you are permitted to use your own bags throughout the tournament.

The ticket price includes draft beer and wine, lunch, free give-aways, raffles, music and more! On top of all of this, there are prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams in the tournament. These payouts are $600 for 1st, $300 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd.

For any questions, please contact Brock Bakos at brock.bakos@saberhealth.com or 757-547-4528.

We can't wait to see you at Lunasea for some amazing cornhole action!