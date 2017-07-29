If your idea of a fun filled day includes outstanding wine, refreshing beer, premium cigars, tasty barbecue, stimulating music, with your friends and family all while surrounded by breath taking views of the mountain scenery...then you have found the event that was made just for you!

We are excited to announce the 2017 Corks and Kegs event on Saturday, July 29 from 11am-7pm at the Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery in Delaplane, Virginia!

Along with featuring our award winning line-up of spectacular wines, we will have many other features to will be sure to excite and delight your senses!

We will be featuring beer from an amazing local brewery! We will have fresh from the grill BBQ onsite! There will also be premium grade cigars available! Spectacular live music will keep you moving and entertained! Experience all of this while surrounded by breathtaking views of the mountains!

As if that were not enough, you can rest easy knowing that a portion of all the beer and wine sales will go to support wonderful local charity!

Be sure to mark your calendars and bring your friends and family for a day of fun fun and excitement!