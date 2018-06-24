Corks & Forks Wine Pairing: A Taste of Italy

We will be partnering with Cibo Divino to offer a tasting of their coveted Italian olive oils and a variety of balsamic vinegars, along with their delicious pestos, paired perfectly with Breaux wines. During this tasting you will learn all about the process of making these specialty oils and vinegars, as well as how to use them in your home cooking and how to best pair them with wines.

For just $40.00 ($35.00 for Cellar Club members) you can sample tasty treats like these (along with other specialty gourmet aged balsamic vinegars and white balsamic vinegars). Each of the bites will be paired with a unique Breaux wine:

– Crostini with sundried tomato pesto Anfosso, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and 8 years old balsamic vinegar Castelli

– Crostini with red pepper pesto Anfosso and Taggiasca olives Anfosso

– Trofie pasta Anfosso with Sage pesto Anfosso

– Fontina cheese with Fig and Balsamic vinegar jam Castelli

– Cerignola olives D’Orazio

– Fresh fruit salad with aged white balsamic vinegar Castelli

Everything you taste will also be available for purchase!