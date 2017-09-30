Cork -N- Brew Oyster Roast

Join us and Nansemond River Oyster LLC for our 2nd annual Oyster Roast

Alewerks Brewing Company will be joining us with

*Chesapeake Pale Ale

*Paycheck Porter

LIVE music from local BLUES band The BlueHouse Project and lots of WINE......

Kathi's Clam Chowder will have Clam Chowder and Toasted Main Lobster Rolls

The Scottish Pig BBQ and Southside Virginia Catering will be onsite too if Oysters aren't your thing....

Tickets are $10.00 and include a souvenir glass, a glass of wine from our Tasting Menu or cup of beer. Tickets will go on sale August 2nd and can be purchased at the winery only.