Coral Reefs: their Importance, their Challenges, and Possible Solutions.

Lifetime Learning Institute ( LLI/NOVA) Free monthly Forum

A rare opportunity to learn about Coral Reefs.

- Half a billon people around the word depend on coral reefs for food, their livelihoods, and shelter from natural disasters.

- 25% of all marine species depend upon coral reefs for food and shelter.

Coral reefs face unprecedented challenges and destruction due to climate change, acidification, pollution and more.

Dr. Madhavi Colton, Executive Director of the Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL) will be our September Forum speaker and will address these issues.

All are welcome but must register by August 30 at noon at https://llinova.org/

