Alternative Rock

Date: May 7, 2021

Show time: 7pm

In-person seating $15 or streaming LIVE on YouTube.

Join us 'Together on Stage' for Cool Tones. This Alternative Rock band will be LIVE at the Suffolk Center on Friday, May 7 at 7 PM. Doors Open at 6:30 PM.

'Together on Stage' concerts are every other Friday Night at 7 PM featuring performances by local artists. Concerts offer a LIVE / Virtual hybrid format and include a small live audience while live-streaming to Facebook and Youtube. In-person seating is limited to allow plenty of room for social distancing. Masks are required.

In-person tickets are $15 / performance. Reserve your seats today at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35330/production/1044101

Thank you to our Series Sponsors!

Suffolk Virginia Tourism

Suffolk News Herald Newspaper

Parr Funeral Home & Crematory

Real Country 101.7

Hackworth Printing