Cookies with Santa

to

Gallery at York Hall 301 Main Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

The Gallery at York Hall is excited to host Cookies with Santa. Children and parents can visit with Santa and do some holiday shopping too! The Gallery is filled with local one-of-a-kind art in all mediums. For more information on specific exhibits, call the Gallery at York Hall. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their cameras to this fun-filled family event and are welcome to take pictures of their kids with Santa as they share their wish lists.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all events are subject to postponement or cancellation.

Info

Gallery at York Hall 301 Main Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
757.890.4490
to
Google Calendar - Cookies with Santa - 2021-12-05 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cookies with Santa - 2021-12-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cookies with Santa - 2021-12-05 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cookies with Santa - 2021-12-05 13:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular