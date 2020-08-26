A CONVERSATION WITH SNL’S BOWEN YANG

Bowen Yang made history when he became Saturday Night Live's first Asian-American featured player (he's also one of the show's very few openly gay male cast members). Currently hosting the wildly popular podcast Las Culturistas and co-starring in the Comedy Central show Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, we join Bowen at home for a fun, frank conversation moderated by Virginia Tech student Jessica Nguyen.

A New York-based actor, writer, and producer, Yang was named one of Comedy Central's Up Next comedians at Clusterfest in San Francisco and one of its Comics to Watch in 2015. Bowen has appeared on Jon Glaser Loves Gear (truTV), Broad City (Comedy Central), High Maintenance (HBO), and The Outs (Vimeo), and has created various live shows, including Live on Broadgay, Lake Homo High, and Drag Court. He has performed sketch comedy with Pop Roulette and has been featured on Above Average, The Onion News Network, Mashable, and CollegeHumor.

The HomeStage Series is a special series of events featuring notable artists live from their homes and studios. Not another livestream or pre-recorded performance that’s widely available to everyone, this series is exclusive to the Moss Arts Center and designed specifically to be presented online. Get up close and personal with the artists during performances and conversations and learn more about them and their work through moderated discussions and questions and answers from the audience—all from the comfort of your own home. Grab your favorite snack, kick back, and settle in. You’re guaranteed to have a front row seat.

