Join us as we kick off the 2018 CARE National Conference with a look into CARE's widespread impact and outline CARE's policy and political goals for the year. This dynamic plenary will feature Sally Yates, Former Acting U.S. Attorney General who refused to defend the travel ban, Carla Hall, Co-Host, ABC’s “The Chew” and CARE Chef Advocate, and Michelle Nunn, President and CEO, CARE and advocate voices from around the world.
A CONVERSATION WITH SALLY YATES
GW Lisner Auditorium 730 21st Street NW, Washington 20052
Politics & Activism
