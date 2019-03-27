Kenyatta D. Berry, co-host of the popular PBS series Genealogy Roadshow, joins us to discuss genealogy, family history, and her new book. The Family Tree Toolkit is designed to help genealogists navigate the sometimes overwhelming, sometimes treacherous, and sometimes exhilarating waters of finding ancestors. Topics include how and where to begin, what records are available online and in repositories, what to do once you find the information, how to share your story, and—of course—DNA discoveries. Berry is a professional genealogist, lecturer, writer, and attorney whose career spans 20 years of data collection, in-depth genealogical research, and historical content in the discipline of genealogy. A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, contact Ashley Ramey at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.
A Conversation with Kenyatta D. Berry
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Talks & Readings
