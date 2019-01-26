A Conversation with John Walker, Painter and Teacher

Join us for a lively interview led by John Walker’s former student, Elizabeth Carter Oliver (Boston University MFA ’13, Randolph-Macon Woman’s College BA ’05). Walker’s works are included in the exhibition, "One Place, Two Views: John Walker and Kayla Mohammadi" (Jan. 25 – April 14, 2019).

John Walker was born in Birmingham, England and represented England at the 1972 Venice Biennale. He was awarded a Harkness Fellowship to the United States in 1969-70 and a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1981. He has been artist-in-residence at Oxford University (1977–78), and at Monash University, Melbourne (1980) He has taught at the Royal College in London and at Yale University. In the 1980’s he was Dean of Victoria College of Art in Melbourne, Australia. From 1993 to 2015, he taught at Boston University and is currently Professor Emeritus of Art and former head of the graduate program in Painting and Sculpture at Boston University School of Visual Arts. He has had solo exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art in NY; The Phillips Collection in DC; The Tate Gallery, London; The Hayward Gallery in London; The Kunstverein, Hamburg; The Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia; and others.