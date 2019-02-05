The Valentine’s free Controversy/History series continues on Tuesday, February 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a discussion focused on disease, healthcare access and racial disparities. Valentine Director Bill Martin and Coffee With Strangers RVA host Kelli S. Lemon will present stories from Richmond's past focused on disparities and dehumanization within the medical establishment, including the 1918 Flu Pandemic and more. This will be followed by presentations from Rodney Lofton, the Deputy Director of Diversity Richmond and Karen Legato from Health Brigade, who will discuss the various disparities that still exist in healthcare today.
Controversy/History – Healthy Community: Disease & Disparity
The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
History, Kids & Family
