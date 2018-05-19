Contemporary Art from Portugal

To commemorate the state visit of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of Portugal, in June 2018, this exhibition presents the work of six Portuguese artists, whose paintings, photographs and other works on paper were chosen to reflect the range and vitality of contemporary art in Portugal. The 20 featured works of art are coming on loan from the Fundação Luso-Americana (Luso-American Development Foundation), a private foundation created in 1986 with the mission of strengthening cultural and economic ties between Portugal and the United States. Curated by Dr. Michael Taylor, VMFA’s chief curator and deputy director for art and education. Works on Paper Gallery; free.