Consider The Forest, photographs by Francie Schroeder

to

Middle Street Gallery 325 A Middle Street, Washington, Virginia 22747

Middle Street Gallery, an artists co-op is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 11:00 to 5:00. It is located in Washington, Virginia next door to the Inn at Washington. This show features the work of photographer, Francie Schroeder depicting many aspects of forests, eliciting their contradictory moods and emotions. Some images are foreboding while others are whimsical.

Info

Middle Street Gallery 325 A Middle Street, Washington, Virginia 22747
Art & Exhibitions
540-675-1313
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Consider The Forest, photographs by Francie Schroeder - 2021-06-18 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Consider The Forest, photographs by Francie Schroeder - 2021-06-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Consider The Forest, photographs by Francie Schroeder - 2021-06-18 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Consider The Forest, photographs by Francie Schroeder - 2021-06-18 11:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular