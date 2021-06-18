Middle Street Gallery, an artists co-op is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 11:00 to 5:00. It is located in Washington, Virginia next door to the Inn at Washington. This show features the work of photographer, Francie Schroeder depicting many aspects of forests, eliciting their contradictory moods and emotions. Some images are foreboding while others are whimsical.
Consider The Forest, photographs by Francie Schroeder
Middle Street Gallery 325 A Middle Street, Washington, Virginia 22747
