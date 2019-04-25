Located in the Hahn Horticulture Garden

Free

Conqueror of the Western Marches is a solo show written and performed by Daniel Bird Tobin and directed by Amanda Pintore. Onfim, a seven-year-old boy from 13th-century Russia, embarks on an epic quest to find the mysterious T.W. and save his grandfather. Based on a series of drawings archaeologists unearthed in Novgorod, Russia, this play invites the audience to become Onfim’s soldiers, confidants, and playmates as he grapples with the violence and death in the world around him.