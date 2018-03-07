Connecting Women Business Owners Luncheon

Join your fellow Fairfax City Women Business Owners for a networking and panel discussion luncheon on Wednesday, March 7th from noon to 2:00 pm at the Sherwood Center! GROWING YOUR WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS: BEST PRACTICES FOR MARKETING AND SELF PROMOTION. This exciting event is co-hosted by the City of Fairfax Commission for Women and Economic Development Authority, and sponsored by Sonabank and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.

This collaborative program is intended to celebrate the contribution of women-owned businesses to Fairfax City’s local economy, and to provide those businesses with a capacity building opportunity to strengthen their marketing and self-promotion efforts. The luncheon will include a keynote with Amy Brandwein, Chef and Owner of the regarded Centrolina DC restaurant. The event will also provide an opportunity for women-owned City businesses to showcase their organization.

Tickets: Pre-paid tickets are $12, tickets at the door will be $20

Donations: At the event we will be collecting feminine products for BRAWS. BRAWS mission is to bring dignity and empowerment to women and girls living in shelters by providing new, personally fitted undergarments & menstrual supplies.

Exhibitor opportunities: Exhibitor Tables are available for anyone wanting to promote their women-owned Fairfax City business at this event. Tables are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Register at: http://tinyurl.com/y7ulf4ce

Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax