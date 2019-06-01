Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia

If you’re looking for a book that glorifies or justifies the Confederacy, this is not your book. Author Penn Miller discusses his action-packed humorous novel, intertwining the history of Richmond with contemporary storytelling, delving into the many perspectives of the American Civil War. Reenactors find long-lost Confederate gold, and a madcap chase ensues across Richmond’s intriguing landscape of battlefields and historic sites as the characters embark upon a journey of history and heart. Discover the charm of Virginia’s capital city through this comic novel.