If you’re looking for a book that glorifies or justifies the Confederacy, this is not your book. Author Penn Miller discusses his action-packed humorous novel, intertwining the history of Richmond with contemporary storytelling, delving into the many perspectives of the American Civil War. Reenactors find long-lost Confederate gold, and a madcap chase ensues across Richmond’s intriguing landscape of battlefields and historic sites as the characters embark upon a journey of history and heart. Discover the charm of Virginia’s capital city through this comic novel.
Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia
Ashland Library 201 201 S. Railroad Ave, Town of Ashland, Virginia 23005
History, Talks & Readings
Apr 9, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
