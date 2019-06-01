Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia

to Google Calendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00

Ashland Library 201 201 S. Railroad Ave, Town of Ashland, Virginia 23005

If you’re looking for a book that glorifies or justifies the Confederacy, this is not your book. Author Penn Miller discusses his action-packed humorous novel, intertwining the history of Richmond with contemporary storytelling, delving into the many perspectives of the American Civil War. Reenactors find long-lost Confederate gold, and a madcap chase ensues across Richmond’s intriguing landscape of battlefields and historic sites as the characters embark upon a journey of history and heart. Discover the charm of Virginia’s capital city through this comic novel.

Info

Ashland Library 201 201 S. Railroad Ave, Town of Ashland, Virginia 23005 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
804-798-4072
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Confederate Gold: A Modern-day Romp through the Civil War History of Richmond, Virginia - 2019-06-01 14:00:00
Take Your Pick

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular