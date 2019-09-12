Author Penn Miller discusses his humorous, fast-paced novel that showcases modern-day Richmond and helps explain why the South is the way it is. Civil War reenactors find long-lost Confederate gold and a madcap chase ensues across Richmond. Discover the charm of Virginia’s capital city through this fun, funny novel filled with history and heart.
Confederate Gold – Book Talk & Signing
Twin Hickory Area Library 5001 Twin Hickory Rd., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059
Comedy, History, Talks & Readings
Aug 24, 2019
