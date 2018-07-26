Concerts in the Park: Zakke

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department and The Village Preservation & Improvement Society (VPIS) proudly present the 26th Annual Summer Concerts in the Park Series. Join us at Cherry Hill Park on Thursday evenings at 7:00 P.M. for free concerts from local musicians of various genres.

Zakke will play on July 26. The band blends Latin rhythms with a twist of Funk, Ska, Disco, and Rock.

Concert-goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic to the performances.

All concerts begin at 7:00 P.M. and are free to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held in the Falls Church Community Center located next to the Park at 223 Little Falls St.