Concerts in the Park: Karl Stoll and the Danger Zone

Cherry Hill Park 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department and The Village Preservation & Improvement Society (VPIS) proudly present the 26th Annual Summer Concerts in the Park Series. Join us at Cherry Hill Park on Thursday evenings at 7:00 P.M. for free concerts from local musicians of various genres.

Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone will play on July 19. The band plays high-energy blues rock.

Concert-goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic to the performances.

All concerts begin at 7:00 P.M. and are free to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held in the Falls Church Community Center located next to the Park at 223 Little Falls St.

Cherry Hill Park 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
