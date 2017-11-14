Concert Band
Tuesday, November 14 / Under the direction of Keith Taylor, Concert Band presents an evening of works for symphonic winds. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
