Community-Wide Purim Carnival

Mark your calendar for the Jewish Community’s most fun and festive costume party of the year! The Purim Carnival will have something for every member of your family to enjoy. Food, live music, carnival games and prizes, moon bounces, face painting, balloon animals and more. All carnival-goers are encouraged to come in costume to win a prize! In addition, to all of the fun and games, there will be opportunities to give back to our community through an organized tikkun olam project.

Sponsored by Richmond Council of Jewish Educators (RCJE) with funding from the Jewish Community (Federation of Richmond). Food prepared by Temple Beth El Men’s Club and available for purchase.

All games and activities are free.