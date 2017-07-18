Join us for a panel discussion that will explore race, gender, identity in conjunction with our exhibition Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs and tête-à-tête. Moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee, host of Another View on WHRV 89.5, a call-in show that discusses today’s topics from an African-American perspective. MOCA’s exhibitions will be open before and after the panel discussion.
Community Voices Panel Discussion: Moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee
The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451
The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451 View Map
Art & Exhibitions