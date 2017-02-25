Deloitte presents its 10th annual Community Tax Assistance Day to serve qualified individuals and families. IRS-trained volunteers from Deloitte will assist families with 2016 Federal and state tax returns for households with a total income of $54,000 or less. Translations services in Spanish, Korean and Vietnamese are scheduled and American Sign Language interpreters will be available. This special event is presented in partnership with the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and Volunteer Fairfax.

Appointments are recommended: e-mail taxday@volunteerfairfax.org or call 703-246-3896, however, walk-ins are welcome. On tax preparation day, clients should bring all pertinent documentation. Visit www.volunteerfairfax.org for a full list of important documents.