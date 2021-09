Join Credit Union of Richmond for a Free Community Shred Day on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at our branch 1601 Ownby Lane. Come shred your documents in a safe and secure way to help combat identity theft and help the environment. Please bring canned food donations to support local food banks.

This event is open to the public. If you are not already a member, we invite you to come out and see all of the great benefits that membership at our credit union has to offer.