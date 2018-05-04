Community School's Strawberry Festival

Always held the first weekend in May, rain or shine, the Strawberry Festival brings the community together amid an atmosphere of good, old-fashioned, family fun.Thirty-eight years ago, parents at Community School went in search of a fundraiser to help keep tuition costs down. Their decision to create an event to celebrate the strawberry has culminated in a beloved yearly event that draws over 15,000 attendees.Families, young professionals, and kids of all ages come out for two fun-filled days of scrumptious berry-filled treats, children's games and activities, live musical entertainment, food, arts and crafts vendors.

Community School coordinates and sponsors the Strawberry Festival with parents, alumni, staff and community volunteers logging more than 2400 hours to contribute to the various aspects of this event -- from baking the shortcakes and slicing fresh strawberries, to serving up delicious desserts, chocolate dipped berries and smoothies.Most of the volunteers are parents, grandparents, staff and students of Community School, although several organizations and businesses help fill out the ranks each year.