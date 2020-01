Community School's 40th Annual Strawberry Festival on May 1 and 42, 2020!

Year after year, voted one of "Southwest Virginia's Best Festivals" by Virginia Living magazine and “Favorite Annual Festival” by the readers of The Roanoker magazine, Community School's Strawberry Festival is one of Roanoke's most popular and anticipated events. Homemade Shortcakes, Strawberry Treats, Kids Games and much more!