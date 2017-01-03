Community Conversations - Acceptance

Community Conversation: Richmond Values
The Valentine is pleased to announce the seventh iteration of the Community Conversations series. The purpose of the series is to engage audiences in a dialogue about the region’s past and how that past can positively shape our collective future.
Topic: Acceptance
Learn to acknowledge the differences in other people as an expression of the beautiful and rich diversity that we have on this planet.
Panelists:
Kelly King Horne, Executive Director of Homeward - Tips on Acceptance
Matthew Shapiro, 6wheels Consulting - Accepting Disability as Diversity
Charles Dyson, Associate Director of Side by Side - Accepting our LGBT Community
The Valentine Richmond History Center 1015 East Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
