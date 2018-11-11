Join the Virginia War Memorial as we honor all who have served and who are currently serving our country, at the annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 am, November 11, 2018 at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I - the 11th day of the 11th month at 11:00 am. Our ceremony will begin with the tolling of the Carillon’s bells - as part of a nationwide tolling of bells honoring the 100th anniversary the end of World War I. Our Keynote Speaker will be Governor Ralph Northam.