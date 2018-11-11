Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony

Dogwood Dell at Byrd Park 1300 Blanton Ave, Virginia 23220

Join the Virginia War Memorial as we honor all who have served and who are currently serving our country, at the annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 am, November 11, 2018 at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I - the 11th day of the 11th month at 11:00 am. Our ceremony will begin with the tolling of the Carillon’s bells - as part of a nationwide tolling of bells honoring the 100th anniversary the end of World War I. Our Keynote Speaker will be Governor Ralph Northam.

Dogwood Dell at Byrd Park 1300 Blanton Ave, Virginia 23220
