Join us for our 65th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to honor Virginia’s men and women who have served and who are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. There will be guest speakers, patriotic music and recognition of the winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Held in our E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater.

Our program will be broadcast live on CBS Channel 6 from 11 am to 11:30 am and livestreamed on the Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial/ and the Virginia War Memorial website at www.vawarmemorial.org.

LIVE BROADCAST:

WTVR-TV CBS 6, 6.1 & 6.3 television in Richmond

LIVESTREAMING:

Facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial

Facebook.com/VirginiaVeteransServices

www.vawarmemorial.org/events/2021veteransday/