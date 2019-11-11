Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1918, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I - the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour. Our ceremony will honor this 101st Anniversary of the original Armistice Day in 1918. Veterans Day is the federally recognized holiday that honors, remembers and thanks all who have served and who are currently serving whereas Memorial Day remembers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.