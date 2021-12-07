Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony

Join us in our Shrine of Memory: 20th Century, as we honor those killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, resulting in the United States entering World War II. Part of our program will be a “roll call” of all of the Virginians who were lost that day at Pearl Harbor. Our “Virginians At War” film “Pearl Harbor”, will be shown continuously in Reynolds Theater. Co-hosted with the Navy League of the United States, Richmond, Virginia Council.

The keys shown here belong to John Hildebrand, Jr., who was on the USS California when it was attacked and sunk at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. They are on display in our exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing.”

