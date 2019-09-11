The Commonwealth's Patriot Day Ceremony

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Our Patriot Day ceremony remembers and honors the people killed in the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the airplane crash in Pennsylvania that claimed more than 3,000 lives. Attendees will be invited to view the Virginia War Memorial’s documentary, “A New Century, A New War” which shares Virginians’ experiences from 9/11 forward.

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
804-786-2060
