Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia War Memorial ceremony will not be hosting a public ceremony. Instead, this year’s ceremony will be “virtual” by livestream and broadcast. We hope you join us to honor Virginia’s fallen heroes on of these sites:

LIVESTREAMING: Facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial Facebook.com/VirginiaVeteransServices

LIVE BROADCAST: WTVR-TV CBS 6.1 & 6.3 television in Richmond

FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO WATCH: www.vawarmemorial.org/events/memorialday2021/ www.dvs.virginia.gov

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Department of Veterans Services

Info

Education & Learning, History
804-786-2060
