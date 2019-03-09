Commonwealth's K-9 Veterans Day Presented by Woodfin - Your Home Team

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join us as we commemorate the Commonwealth's K-9 Veterans Day with demonstrations including Military, Law Enforcement, and Search & Rescue working dogs. Non-service dogs are NOT allowed at this event.

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
History, Kids & Family, This & That
804-786-2060
