Commonwealth’s K-9 Veterans Day Livestream

Join us for a very special program honoring National K-9 Veterans Day, as the Virginia War Memorial partners with the Military Working Dog Team Support Association. This program will focus on the history, training, and missions of Military Working Dogs, and their role both in battle and beyond. We are excited to feature Megan Hobson, a MWDTSA volunteer and former Army MWD handler to discuss how Military Working Dogs continue to support our Armed Forces. Register soon to attend this great virtual event!

Free but registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events